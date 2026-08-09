/Why Indian government want to change official name of Kerala to 'Keralam'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday (Aug 10), according to the Lok Sabha's list of business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 announced that the Union Government has officially greenlit the proposal to rename the state of Kerala to "Keralam." This was in line with the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passing a resolution on June 24, 2024, seeking to change the state's name to 'Keralam'. Changing the name of a state in India is governed by Article 3 of the Constitution. The process requires a resolution by the state assembly, clearances from central authorities, a presidential reference, and final approval via a bill passed by a simple majority in Parliament.

Why ‘Keralam’?

The resolution by Kerala government noted that the state's name is 'Keralam' in Malayalam and recalled that states were formed on linguistic lines on November 1, 1956. It also referred to the long-standing demand for a united Kerala for Malayalam-speaking people during the national independence movement. The Assembly had urged the Centre to take urgent steps under Article 3 of the Constitution to change the name recorded in the First Schedule from 'Kerala' to 'Keralam'. The Kerala government subsequently requested the Centre to take necessary steps to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution accordingly.

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What Does Article 3 Say?

Article 3 of the Constitution provides for altering the names of existing states. It empowers Parliament to change the name of any state through legislation.

The proviso to Article 3 states that a Bill seeking to alter the name of a state cannot be introduced in either House of Parliament without the President's recommendation. Where such a proposal affects the name, area or boundaries of a state, the Bill must first be referred by the President to the legislature of that state for its views within a specified period. The period specified by the President, or any further period allowed, must expire before the Bill can proceed.

Political reactions on Keralam name change