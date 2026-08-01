/Why has Delhi Police banned drones, UAVs, paragliders in National Capital Territory?

The Delhi Police has announced a ban on the flying of drones and several other small aerial platforms across the National Capital Territory (NCT) from August 2 to August 16. The move has been taken as part of heightened security arrangements in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, is aimed at preventing any possible misuse of airborne technology during the celebrations.

The restrictions apply to drones, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft. It also applies to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para-jumping activities from aircraft.

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According to the order, the move is being taken after intelligence inputs indicated that “certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms.”

While no specific threat has been disclosed, security agencies have stepped up preparations ahead of August 15, when the national capital witnesses one of the country’s biggest annual security operations. The Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort draw thousands of attendees and involve the presence of top government officials and dignitaries.

Officials said the restrictions are preventive in nature and form part of a wider security grid being activated across Delhi. Surveillance around key locations is being strengthened, while additional personnel are expected to be deployed at vulnerable points.

The police have also made it clear that violations of the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of directions issued by a public servant.

With technology making drones increasingly accessible, security agencies have been closely monitoring their potential use during large public events. The temporary ban is aimed at ensuring that Delhi’s skies remain secure during the Independence Day period.