/MEA: 16 Indians killed, 75 injured since West Asia conflict began

At least 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia since the outbreak of the conflict in the region this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Parliament on Thursday (Jul 30).

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the details in a written reply to CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who sought information on the number of Indians killed, injured, stranded or evacuated amid the ongoing hostilities in the region.

According to the MEA, the casualties were reported across several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. Eight Indian nationals were killed in Oman, four in the UAE, two in Kuwait, and one each in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

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The ministry said 75 Indian nationals were injured during the conflict. The injured included 32 Indians in the UAE, 24 in Oman, 13 in Kuwait, four in Qatar, one in Saudi Arabia and one in Israel.

Separately, 12 Indian nationals died in an accident at the Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, an incident not linked to the ongoing conflict.

The government said Indian missions abroad worked with local authorities to provide assistance to affected families, including repatriation of mortal remains and medical support for those injured. Embassies and consulates also coordinated with hospitals and helped Indians with travel arrangements and communication with their families.

For seafarers affected in war-zone incidents, the government provides an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh under the Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society scheme. Additional compensation is also available under collective bargaining agreements with maritime unions.

Meanwhile, the MEA said the Indian Embassy in Tehran has helped facilitate the movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India since the escalation of hostilities in February.