Why are tomato prices skyrocketing across India? What happens next?

While top cities such as Delhi and Mumbai recorded skyrocketing tomato prices, the city of Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana is witnessing a similar price rise. The price of the vegetable, a staple in most Indian homes has touched Rs 100 per kilogramme.

According to vendors at the Madannapet vegetable market, the price rise is primarily due to a lack of supply in the market. A 23 kg box of tomatoes is being sold anywhere between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000 while small-size tomatoes are being sold around Rs 1,200 per box.

In Hyderabad, tomatoes are imported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The spread of monsoon rains across the country has made lives difficult for farmers who are unable to harvest the crop. Why are the prices so high? Multiple reasons have contributed to the price rise but it is the incessant rains that have had the most significant impact on the inflation. The prices have surged from Rs 10-20 per kg to Rs80-100 per kg due to limited supply caused by crop damage from heavy rainfall and extreme heat.

Experts also pointed out that fewer tomatoes were planted this year as the farmers went for the cash crops.

“This year, for a variety of reasons, fewer tomatoes were sown than in prior years. As the price of beans surged last year, many farmers switched to growing beans this year. However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat," Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert was quoted as saying by Mint.

When will the prices return to normal? According to experts, the price of tomatoes always peaks during this time of the year due to weather disturbances in many cities. The prices are expected to come back to normal in the next 10-15 days. Past trends also indicate that after a brief upheaval in prices during this season, the market course corrects and the tomato prices come down when the yield is supported by the weather.

Barring tomatoes, the price of other veggies has remained stable. In May, the consumer food price index (CFPI) eased to 2.91 per cent from 3.84 per cent in April. Retail inflation for vegetables witnessed a contraction of 8.18 per cent in May, while inflation for oils and fats also contracted by 16 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)