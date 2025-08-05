/Who was Satya Pal Malik, the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir state?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Monday. He was 79. His official account on X informed the masses about his demise. "Former governor, Chowdhary Satya Pal Singh Malik is no more," it said.

On July 9, a post on his X account said he had been admitted into an intensive care unit (ICU). "Respected former governor Chaudhary Satyapal Singh Malik is currently admitted to the ICU and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of senior doctors. Avoid rumours and do not spread any false news," the post read.

In June, he said he was suffering from a serious kidney ailment and that he would expose the truth.

"Hello, friends. I have been admitted to the hospital for the last month and am suffering from kidney problems. I was fine since the day before yesterday morning, but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious. Whether I live or not, I have to tell the truth to my countrymen," he said.

Who was Satya Pal Malik?

Satya Pal Malik was the last Governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, from August 2018 to October 2019. The state was divided into two union territories when the BJP-led central government revoked Article 370.

He was the Governor of Bihar between 2017 and 2018. He also held the charge of Governor of Odisha. After Kashmir, he became the Governor of Goa and Meghalaya. He remained Governor till October 2022.

Satya Pal Malik, born in 1946, became an MLA from 1974-77 in Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, between 1980 and 1989. He was a Lok Sabha member from Aligarh between 1989 and 1991.