Who was Agastya Chauhan? Famous Indian YouTuber dies while attempting 300 kmph bike ride

Famous Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died Thursday while attempting to race his bike at 300 kilometres per hour. The accident took place while the professional rider was travelling on Yamuna Expressway on his way from Agra to Delhi. Chauhan had a massive following on social media, particularly on YouTube where his more than 1.2 million subscribers would enjoy watching him perform adventurous stunts on his superbike, a Kawasaki Ninja.

How did Agastya Chauhan die?

Chauhan’s bike crashed into a divided as he attempted to race his bike at 300 kmph. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The crash was so fatal that Agastya Chauhan’s helmet broke into pieces. The YouTuber uploaded his last video on his channel ‘PRO RIDER 1000’ on May 2, whose comment section is now inundated with condolences. One comment on the video reads, “He taught his subscribers really important lesson by giving away his life: Drive safely."

Aligarh Police’s appeal to the bike riders

Emergency services were called in quickly after the accident happened; however, he was later pronounced dead on the spot. The Tappal police station of Aligarh district took custody of his body and sent it to the mortuary of Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem. Following the accident, Aligarh Police have urged people to exercise caution while riding bikes and refrain from speeding.

Agastya- A serial offender

Agastya was charged earlier this year with violating numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act after engaging in a number of risky stunts on the streets of Dehradun. Agastya was one of the 12 bloggers named by the traffic police in Dehradun for putting the public's safety at risk with their stunts, according to TOI.

More details about Agastya Chauhan

The 25-year-old YouTuber was a resident of Dehradun, the capital of the Indian state of Uttarakhand., Chauhan had received the Silver Play button from YouTube for crossing the 100K subscribers milestone on January 22, 2022.

Agastya Chauhan criticised on Twitter

Some users on Twitter also criticised Chauhan for his reckless style of riding bike on the roads and putting the lives of commuters in danger. One user wrote, “The accident was inevitable, AgastyaChauhan was an awful biker with literally no skills. His channel is full of accident vlogs. How did no one see the signs and stopped him for doing such things?

Om Shanti.”