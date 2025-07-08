/Who sold Lutyens bungalow for Rs 100 crore and why? 5 recent mega deals in Delhi

A man from Rajasthan recently bought a bungalow in Delhi's posh Lutyens area for a whopping Rs 100 crore ($1,16,73,120). The house is located in India's capital's Golf Links. The deal was bagged by Yashwant Singh, a member of the erstwhile Alwar royal family. The house is 867 sqm. The deal was finalized on June 12. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 7 crore for the property.

The land area of the house is 588.97 sqm; the built-up area is 867.33 sqm. The house includes a basement, ground and first floors, a terrace room, and servant quarters.

Who sold the house and why?

A woman named Anu Jindal sold the property because she had moved to DLF, The Camellias. Her husband, Jai P. Jindal, runs an art glass firm, reported ET. He has confirmed the transaction, saying they sold the house because they planned to move to the posh Gurugram society.

The buyer reportedly already owns a bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Recent expensive deals in Delhi

Recently, Sanjay Kukreja and his wife, Shaveta Sharma, purchased a property for Rs 155 crore. Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, also bought a bungalow for Rs 160 crore.

Arun Kathpalia, a senior advocate in the Delhi High Court, also bought a 763-square-yard bungalow in Golf Link for Rs 69 crore.