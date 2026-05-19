/Who is Sqn Ldr Saanya? Officer who became IAF's 1st woman Cat-A qualified flying instructor

In a significant development, Squadron Leader Saanya has achieved a historic milestone after becoming the first woman officer in the Indian armed forces to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. In a post on X, the Indian Air Force stated that the achievement of Saanya has marked a proud milestone for the IAF and is an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation. The IAF also shared images of Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh felicitating the officer.



"Excellence takes flight. Sqn Ldr Saanya has achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. Her achievement embodies dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence. A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation," the IAF said on X.

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Who is Squadron Leader Saanya?

According to official service records, Sq Ldr Saanya is an officer in the Flying branch who was commissioned on June 20, 2015, as part of the 42 SSC (W) FP Course. She was elevated to the rank of Flight Lieutenant in 2017 and promoted to Squadron Leader in 2021.



Her achievement comes at a time when women officers in the IAF are consistently setting new milestones. From flying fighter jets and handling transport operations to serving in helicopter units, flight testing, command roles, and instructional roles, women aviators have steadily broadened their footprint in domains once largely dominated by men.

What is the Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification?

The IAF follows a structured grading system to assess the instructional proficiency of its pilots. Cat-C is assigned to trainee or probationary instructors, Cat-B is meant for those qualified to provide standard flying instruction, while Cat-A represents the highest level, authorising pilots to train other instructors and evaluate advanced flying capabilities.



Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) play a vital role in preparing the next generation of fighter pilots. They mentor young aviators, monitor their progress, correct mistakes, build confidence, and equip them with the advanced flying skills required for air combat.