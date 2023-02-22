Who is Shelly Oberoi? New mayor of Delhi who won the MDC elections from Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi: After two months of political tussle and three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold the mayoral polls, Delhi finally gets its mayor today, February 22. Shelly Oberoi, from the ruling party of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the mayoral election. The MCD House had convened earlier on January 6 and 24, and later again on February 6, but couldn’t elect a mayor and the deputy mayor amid a din between BJP and AAP councillors. AAP councillors were against the decision of 10 nominated members being administered oath before the elected representatives. They also protested against the nominated members being allowed to vote in mayoral elections. The Supreme Court on February 17 held that nominated members cannot vote in Delhi Mayor Polls.

Who is Shelly Oberoi, the new mayor of Delhi?

Shelly Oberoi became the new mayor of Delhi and won the MCD civic election from ward no. 86 on December 7. Previously she worked as an assistant professor at the University of Delhi. The 39-year-old councillor is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She has received multiple awards at various conferences.

Shelly earned her doctoral degree in philosophy from Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Management Studies. The councillor has been awarded both the Miss Kamla Rani Prize and a scholarship for achieving the highest grade point average among all the students in the college. She also earned her master’s degree in commerce at Himachal Pradesh University.

Shelly joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and was appointed as the Delhi AAP’s vice-president of the women’s wing.

The AAP has also been successful in electing its second-time councillor from Chandni Chowk, Aaley Mohammed, for the post of deputy mayor. Mohammed is the son of AAP legislator Shoaib Iqbal.

The party wrested control of the civic body from the BJP on December 7, 2022, ending its 15-year rule. The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the unified civic body was held on December 4, in which AAP bagged 134 municipal wards, BJP 104, and Congress nine.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia congratulated Shelly for winning the mayoral election, taking a dig at BJP, "goons lost, public lost".

"Many congratulations to all the workers on Aam Aadmi Party's mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and once again wholehearted gratitude to the people of Delhi", he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP."

Repeating Sisodia's "goons lost, public won" phrase, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi on Oberoi's victory in mayoral polls.

"Today in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on @OberoiShelly getting elected as mayor," he tweeted in Hindi.

Oberoi assured members that she will run the House in a constitutional manner and called for cooperation from them.