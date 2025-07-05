Who is Nehal Modi? Why the US authorities arrested Nirav Modi's brother?

Nirav Modi's brother, Nehal Modi, has been arrested in the United States based on an extradition request made by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. The United States Department of Justice has informed Indian authorities that Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi, was arrested by US authorities on July 4. According to reports, the next date for the hearing in the matter is July 17.

"The arrest has been made pursuant to an extradition request jointly submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," said the officials.

Nehal Modi is expected to seek bail during the hearing. The US prosecutors are expected to oppose his bail.

Nehal Modi is a Belgian national. He was arrested on the basis of a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol at the request of the CBI and ED. He had challenged the notice but failed to get it revoked.

Nehal Modi is accused of being involved in the Punjab National Bank scam, in which Nirav Modi is the main accused. Nehal Modi allegedly played a role in helping his brother destroy evidence, intimidate witnesses, and obstruct the probe into the scam.

He is also accused of laundering black money. He allegedly distributed this money through shell companies.

What are the charges against Nehal Modi?

According to the complaintin the United States, India'sextradition proceedings werebased on the alleged violation of two laws --Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.