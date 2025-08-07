Who is Lip-Bu Tan? Why did Donald Trump demand his resignation? China links explained

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the resignation of Lip-Bu Tan, the CEO of chip giant Intel, over an alleged national security risk. The executive is being accused of having links with China, the United States' strategic and economic rival. Donald Trump, who has upended global trade and economics with his crippling tariffs, described the executive as "highly conflicted".

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!" Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Who is Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan?

Lip-Bu Tan became the CEO of the chip giant in March 2025. He is a Malaysian-American. He is also the founder and chairman of Walden International, a venture capital company with stakes in semiconductor firms.

He completed his Bachelor's degree in Physics from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University. He pursued his master's in nuclear engineering from the US'sprestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He completed his MBA from the University of San Francisco.

What areLip-Bu Tan's China links?

US Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, wrote a letter to Intel's board, questioning Tan's ties with Chinese firms and a recent case involving his former company, Cadence Design. Tan was the CEO of Candencefrom 2008 to 2021.

Cotton flaggedthe security and integrity of Intel's operations and its potential impact on US national security, citing subpoenas sent to Cadence during Tan's tenure as CEO.

He also claimed that Tan had investments in chip firms in China that are linked to the Chinese military or Communist Party, and asked if the board had asked him to divest from these firms.

He also asked if Tan had disclosed other ties to Chinesefirms because of the chip giant's involvement in the Secure Enclave program, a US government initiative to secure a supply of chips and other such equipment for defense purposes.

Since Intel had been getting federal funding due to the program, Cotton asked the firm's CEO in the letter about Tan's disclosures.

Intel later said in a statement that both the firm and Tan were committed to the national security of the United States.