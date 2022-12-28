Who is Heeraben Modi? PM Narendra Modi's mother admitted to hospital, know about her condition & other details

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother has reportedly been admitted to hospital in a serious condition. Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, aged 100, was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. As per a statement released by the hospital, PM Modi's mother's health condition is stable now. The cause of the deterioration in her health is not made public yet. This development comes a day after PM Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysore. All family members travelling in an SUV were admitted to a hospital after their car rammed into a road divider. PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi had sustained minor injuries in the accident. Heeraben Modi, the mother of Narendra Modi, turned 100 this June and made the headlines when she cast her vote in the recently-held Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022 ×

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/eomBD0wTtc — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022 ×

Narendra Modi’s previous meeting with her mother Heeraben Modi

The last meeting between PM Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi happened on December 4 ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat. PM Modi was seen in a video arriving at his mother's house in Gandhinagar to seek blessings before the crucial elections, in which Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory.

Narendra Modi’s blog on his mother

On the special occasion of his mother Heeraben Modi’s 100th birthday this June, PM Modi penned a blog expressing his gratitude and love. In his blog, PM Modi touched upon the sacrifices his mother made and the hardships she faced throughout her life. "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother’s image," PM Modi wrote in his blog.

