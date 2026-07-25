/Who is Dharmendra Pradhan? A look at life, political career of Education Minister who resigned over NEET row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday (July 25), bringing an end to weeks of intense student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi that had demanded his resignation over the NEET-UG medical entrance examination paper leak. Pradhan announced his exit in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and the government. CJP has been leading protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that drew thousands of students.



Announcing his decision on X, Pradhan reflected on his four-decade commitment to education, saying he has always believed a strong and inclusive education system forms the foundation of a strong nation. He thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.



Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that irregularities in the May 3, 2026 NEET-UG exam prompted the government to hand the investigation to the CBI, cancel the test, and reschedule it, with future exams to be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode starting next year. He said ensuring a smooth exam process for over 2 million students became the top priority, involving coordination between the central government, state governments, and district administrations, resulting in the exam being successfully held on June 21.

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Who is Dharmendra Pradhan?

Dharmendra Pradhan has served as the 9th Minister of Education from 2021 to 2026, and previously held cabinet positions as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (2014–2021), Minister of Steel (2019–2021), Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017–2024), and Minister of Education (2021-2026). Pradhan also represents Sambalpur in the Lok Sabha as a member of the BJP who also served as a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Early life and education

Born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who served as a Minister of State during the Vajpayee government (1998–2004), and Basanta Manjari Pradhan. He belongs to the Chasa community. His political journey began in 1983 through student activism with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) while studying at Talcher College, where he eventually rose to lead the student union as both president and secretary. He went on to complete a postgraduate degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

Early political career

Pradhan won his first electoral victory in 2000, securing a seat in the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pallahara. He made the jump to national politics in 2004, representing Deogarh in the Lok Sabha until the constituency was dissolved in 2009. Between 2004 and 2006, he headed the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as its National President, while also taking on multiple roles within the BJP, including National Secretary and All India General Secretary.

Ministerial career