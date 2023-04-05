Who is Deepak Boxer? Delhi's most wanted gangster caught in Mexico- Here's how Delhi Police nabbed him

Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old gangster, Deepak Boxer from Mexico on Tuesday. It is suspected that he may have flown to Mexico either in December 2022 or January this year. Boxer, who is a resident of Haryana, is believed to be Delhi’s most wanted gangster. Delhi Police Special Commissioner Police HGS Dhaliwal said there is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than him. This is the first time that a criminal has been brought from a foreign land, the Special CP added.

Boxer has been accused in more than ten cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act and robbery. Police call him the operational command of the Gogi gang and he allegedly has ties with Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Who is Deepak Boxer? Capital’s most wanted gangster

Deepak Boxer, whose real name is Deepak Pahal is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. He was a boxer and joined boxing clubs in 2008. He participated in many state-level championships and was even recruited by the Sports Authority of India as a trainee boxer in 2009-10. He soon quit sports over petty fights with fellow boxers.

His dossier mentions that he studied till class 10, following which he left his studies and started his career in boxing and played till the inter-state level. At the junior level, he got a gold medal, but after he lost a game, he left boxing. Around this time, Deepak met Mohit and later the duo is alleged to have helped in the release of Gogi.

Since then he has been involved in a series of extortion cases but he came to the limelight in 2016 when he released gangster Jitender alias Gogi from police custody in Haryana. Boxer was heading the erstwhile Gogi gang after the former kingpin, Jitender was killed inside the Rohini courts complex in September 2021.

According to police, Boxer had been running the gang’s operation with the help of his gang members lodged in jail. The gangster carried a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh by Delhi Police.

In September 2022, he was searching for a builder named Amit Gupta from Delhi’s Civil Lines locality. Months after that, Boxer took to Facebook and claimed responsibility for the builder’s murder. In his Facebook post, Boxer alleged that the builder had ties with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, which is a known enemy of the Gogi gang. He further claimed that Gupta was funding the rival gang.

How Deepak Boxer fled to Mexico and how Delhi Police nabbed him

Deepak is believed to have fled India either in December 2022 or January 2023 and was trying to enter the US from Mexico. He reportedly made a fake passport from Bareilly in the name of Ravi Antil and flew from Kolkata to Dubai. From Dubai, Boxer reached Mexico via Almaty, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Spain.

Police suspected Boxer’s California-based cousin helped him to reach Mexico. Boxer was planning to land in the US and monitor criminal activities in Delhi-NCR.

Last year in August, Union home minister, Amit Shah instructed Delhi Police to legally pursue criminals and terrorists hiding in the country or abroad, police said. The instruction from the home ministry led to the operation.

A two-member team of Delhi Police was sent to Mexico as the department was sure of Boxer’s location. The team from the South West Range of the Special Cell then brought Deepak back to India with the help of the FBI.

(With inputs from agencies)

