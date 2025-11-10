/Who is Adil Ahmad Rather, the J&K doctor with alleged links to terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on revelations from an arrested doctor, unearthed a major terror plot in Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday. The investigating team recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and ammunition along with timers hidden in the city that is close to the national capital Delhi. The information was provided by Kashmiri doctor, Adil Ahmad Rather, who was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Talking about the investigation and the recovery made, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Satender Kumar said, “One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. 20 timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approx 5 kgs of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries and other contraband material have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not AK-47, it is assault rifle. It is like AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47...”

Who is Adil Ahmad Rather

The arrested doctor Adil Ahmad Rather is a Kashmiri from Qazigund that lies in the southern part of the region. He was serving as a senior resident at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag until October 2024.

Rather then moved to work at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which is about 200 km and a 3 hour drive from Delhi.

On November 6 a raid was conducted at a private hospital on Ambala Road, Saharanpur, by the a joint team of Srinagar Police, Saharanpur Police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rather was arrested.

Rather, was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. CCTV footages showed Rather placing the posters in multiple spots across the city after which he was tken into custody.