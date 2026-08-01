/'Whenever we ask for statehood': Farooq Abdullah questions timing of Kulgam migrant killings, BJP hits back

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the timing of the Kulgam terror attack that killed two migrant workers. He asked why such incidents occur whenever his party raises the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference (NC) president called for a detailed investigation into the attack in the Kulgam area of Kulgam district. He said authorities must identify those responsible for the killings.

"It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood," Abdullah said, speaking to reporters.

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The NC had staged a protest in Delhi on July 20 under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also expressed grief over the killings. He said repeated terror attacks had raised questions over the Centre's claims that terrorism would end after the abrogation of Article 370.

"It is deeply saddening. Similar incidents happened earlier in Pahalgam and Anantnag, and now two migrant labourers who had come to earn a living have been killed. We have reached a point where we are tired of repeatedly condemning such attacks," Choudhary told ANI.

Referring to the constitutional changes made in 2019, he said, "Article 370 was revoked, and the state was downgraded to a Union Territory on the promise that terrorism would end. Six years later, killings are still taking place."

Earlier on Saturday, officials confirmed that a second migrant worker who suffered critical injuries in the previous evening's terrorist attack had died. The man was undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers.

BJP hits back

BJP leader Ravinder Raina criticised Farooq Abdullah over his remarks linking the Kulgam attack to the demand for restoration of statehood. He described the statement as "highly controversial" and "deeply unfortunate".

"He is a very responsible person, and in the context of the terror attack that took place in Kulgam, Farooq Abdullah made a deeply unfortunate and highly controversial statement. When innocent labourers are brutally murdered by terrorists, the nation expects every political leader to stand united against terrorism, not to make any speculative statements, create confusion, or divert attention from the perpetrators," Raina quoted as saying by ANI.