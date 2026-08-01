/NEET Paper Leak Fallout | Maharashtra Sets Up 23 Fast-Track Courts To Hear 203 Exam Fraud Cases

The fallout from the NEET paper leak controversy continues to reshape India's examination system, with Maharashtra establishing 23 special fast-track courts to handle 203 pending exam malpractice cases. The newly created courts will hear cases involving paper leaks, recruitment examination fraud, HSC examination cheating, and other forms of examination malpractice. The move follows widespread outrage over the NEET paper leak and aims to ensure faster justice in cases affecting millions of students. The Bombay High Court has directed the special courts to make every effort to complete trials within three months of filing the chargesheet, significantly accelerating the judicial process. The development comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 received Presidential assent. The amended law introduces stricter punishments, including five to ten years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹50 lakh for those using unfair means. For service providers involved in examination fraud, the maximum fine has been increased from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, while the debarment period has been doubled from four years to eight years.