/When will the 8th Pay Commission start? Expected rollout date, emoluments & more — Govt shares major updates

Discussions around the 8th Pay Commission have sparked nationwide curiosity about its implementation and timeline. In response to the speculation about the rollout that may take effect on January 1, 2026, the Centre has clarified that no decision has been made on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission from that date.

In a written reply to Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government will decide the implementation date of the 8th Pay Commission. He confirmed that the 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up and its Terms of Reference were notified on November 3, 2025. However, he avoided committing to an implementation date, stating that the date “shall be decided by the government”.

"The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has already been constituted. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission have been notified vide Ministry of Finance Resolution dated November 3, 2025," said Chaudhary.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The commission will outline its own process: MoS

As a result, this uncertainty has become a major concern for employees. With the 7th Pay Commission ending on 31 December 2025, unions expected the ToR to clearly state 1 January 2026 as the start date for new salaries and pensions, resulting in several others remaining anxious about a possible delay due to a lack of clarity.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also noted that the commission will outline its own process as well as methodology for formulating its recommendations. He reiterated that the decision to implement the date of the 8th Pay Commission will be made later, and added that the commission may take around 18 months from the date of notification to submit its report.