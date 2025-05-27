What's written in 2-page letter found after 7 family members die by suicide - Shocking details REVEALED

Seven members of a family in Haryana's Panchkula died by suicide, police said on Tuesday, saying that six members were found inside a car parked in Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital.

The police suspected a suicide pact as Panchkula deputy commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik, said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of suicide."

Himadri Kaushik, DCP, Panchkula, said, "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they were all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead."

The forensic team reached the spot and collected samples for investigation. "However, further investigations are ongoing," Kaushik added.

What's there in the note?

The police has recovered a two-page note from the vehicles, which claimed that the family purportedly had gone bankrupt due to heavy debts of around Rs 20 crore.

The police added that they took full responsibility for the tragedy. The deceased include Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, and three children.

The family hailed from India's Dehradun and had been living in a rented house in Panchkula. They were in Panchkula on Monday to attend a religious sermon by Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri.

A local youth said that he was out for a walk when he spotted the Dehradun registered car parked on a road with a towel hanging out from one of its doors.

He then went near the car and found six people lying on each other with vomit on them. While the seventh person, he said was breathing with difficulty.

"At the moment, we are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning the people in the area and going through the CCTV footage," DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Haryana, Amit Dahiya told PTI.

The police have sent all bodies for postmortem and are continuing their investigation.