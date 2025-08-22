/What is the key difference between the oaths of President and Vice President of India?

The election for India’s second-highest constitutional post, the Vice President, is scheduled for September 9. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan will compete against B. Sudershan Reddy, the candidate from the INDIA bloc. This election is an indirect one, where members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- both elected and nominated - form an Electoral College that votes to choose the Vice President, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, the upper chamber of Indian parliament.

The need for this election came after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly, citing health reasons. Once the new vice president is elected, the President of India administers the oath. This is an interesting point because the president takes their oath from the Chief Justice of India, but the vice president takes the oath from the president.

According to Article 60 of the Indian Constitution, the president’s oath is about faithfully executing the office and, importantly, to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law.'

Article 69 talks about the vice president’s oath. It says the vice president will 'bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India' and faithfully discharge their duties. Unlike the president’s oath, the Vice President’s does not include the words ‘preserve, protect and defend’. Instead, it focuses on loyalty or faithfulness to the Constitution.

Difference between oaths of President and Vice President

The key difference between the two oaths is that the president promises to actively protect and defend the Constitution, while the vice president promises to remain loyal and true to it. The president is not just expected to follow the Constitution but also to actively safeguard it. This means that the president has a duty to take a stand whenever the Constitution or the law is in danger. The vice president must follow the Constitution sincerely and ensure that his or her actions are always within the limits of the law.

Similarity between oaths of President and Governor

Another interesting point is that the oath of state governors is very similar to that of the president. The governor promises to 'preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law' of their respective state and to serve the people of that state. In essence, the governor is the representative of the president in states.