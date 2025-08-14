/Why the Indian tricolour is hoisted on August 15 and unfurled on January 26?

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised to hoist the Indian national flag at the iconic Red Fort on Friday (August 15). This year, the air is charged with patriotism, fraternity and a strong sense of unity; sentiments amplified by the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces. The celebrations will carry the operation’s theme, from floral decorations to the official logo displayed along the Gyanpath.

While August 15 and January 26 are two of the most important dates in India’s calendar, there’s a key difference in how the tricolour is presented on these days. On both occasions, the flag waves high with pride, but August 15 sees it hoisted, while January 26 witnesses it unfurled.

Why hoisting on Independence Day?

Independence Day marks the moment India became free from British colonial rule in 1947. On this day (Aug 15), the prime minister hoists the flag by raising it from the base of the pole to the top, symbolising the nation’s hard-earned freedom and the birth of a sovereign country. The act of pulling the flag upward from a lower position reflects India’s journey from colonial control to self-rule.

The national anthem accompanies the ceremony and includes a guard of honour by the armed forces, a parade, and speeches celebrating the nation’s progress.

Why unfurling on Republic Day

Republic Day, on the other hand, celebrates the day in 1950 when India’s own Constitution came into effect, turning the country into a democratic republic. By this time, the nation was already free, so the flag isn’t raised from the base. Instead, it is kept folded at the top of the pole and unfurled by the President of India.

This distinction carries symbolic weight, while hoisting represents the rise from colonial rule, unfurling reflects the pride of an established democratic republic. The Republic Day ceremony is a grand spectacle, featuring the iconic parade along Kartavya Path, cultural performances and a display of India’s military strength.