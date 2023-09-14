What is Scrub Typhus? Deadly mite-borne infection claims 14 deaths in India

A new deadly infection called Scrub Typhus has raised alarms in parts of India. It has caused unexpected deaths in the Indian states of Odisha and Himachal Pradesh. Odisha, till now, has reported five deaths while Himachal’s Shimla has reported a total of nine deaths.

According to Odisha’s Bargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Sadhu Charan Das, out of the total five persons who died due to the deadly infection- two cases were from Sohela block, while the rest were from Attabira, Bheden, and Barpali blocks of Bargarh district.

He further informed that four other people were also found to be positive for Scrub Typhus; however, they have been treated.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) hospital has been witnessing a considerable increase in patients with symptoms of the deadly infection. As per the officials, a total of 295 cases of the infection have been confirmed in the district.

What is Scrub Typhus? All you need to know about deadly infection

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a bacterial disease caused by Orienta tsuysugamushi. It is spread to people through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites). Chiggers are tiny mites that feed on the skin of animals and humans. They are found in warm, humid areas with dense vegetation, such as forests, bushlands, and grasslands.

Symptoms of Scrub typhus

The symptoms of infection include-

High fever with chills

Severe headache

Dry cough

Body aches and muscle pain

Dark scab-like wounds at the site of chigger bite

Enlarged lymph node

Red spots or rashes on the body

Red eyes

Gastrointestinal problems

Liver and spleen enlargement

Experts say that these symptoms start around 10 days after getting infected. If the disease is left untreated, it could cause multiple organ failure or life-threatening complications.

People engaged in gardening and outdoor activities are at high risk of getting infected with Scrub typhus.

Prevention

One can prevent getting infected by - focusing on rodent control, cleanliness, and maintaining hygiene; being cautious while handling pets, applying mite repellents to exposed skin, and regular cleaning of surroundings including removal of shrubs and low vegetation.

Diagnosis

To detect the infection, the patients go through an ELISA test to Scrub typhus if one’s fever continues for several days. The test is easily available at the district public health laboratory of all district headquarters hospitals in the state. It diagnoses early, the disease can be treated effectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

