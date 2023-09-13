I.N.D.I.A. alliance to start process for determining seat-sharing, says KC Venugopal

After the INDIA Alliance Coordination Committee meeting on Wednesday (September 13), Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal released a statement saying that the Committee has determined to begin with the process of deciding seat-sharing "at the earliest".

"The first meeting of the Coordination Committee was held today at the residence of Sharad Pawar and attended by 12 members parties. Abhishek Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress could not attend the meeting due to a summon by the Enforcement Directorate, arising out of the vendetta politics of Bharatiya Janata Party," the joint statement read.

"The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest," it stated.

#WATCH | On INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest. The… pic.twitter.com/JnOmapYJ7Z — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023 ×

"The committee decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country. The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of the BJP government," it read.

"The parties present in the meeting agreed to take up the issue of Caste Census," it stated.

"The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives," it added.

The next meeting of the INDIA Alliance is expected to be held after the Parliament special session.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "Discussion happened on seat sharing and state-wise parties will finalise it soon."

#WATCH | Delhi: After the INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha says, "Discussion happened on seat sharing & state wise parties will finalise it soon..." pic.twitter.com/hJGYFDdiH0 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023 ×

AAP MP Raghav Chadha at the INDIA bloc Coordination Committee meeting said that a joint public rally will be held in Bhopal.

"It has been decided that member parties will start the process for seat-sharing and take a decision on it soon; a joint public rally will be held in Bhopal. It was also decided that the issue of caste census will also be raised," Raghav Chadha said.

I.N.D.I.A. alliance to contest 2024 elections together

Earlier, on September 1, the alliance released a statement after a two-day meeting saying that the 28 parties in the coalition will contest the upcoming 2024 general elections “together as far as possible.”

A 14-member coordination committee was also announced in the same meeting. The members include KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP).

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE