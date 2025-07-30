/What is Operation ShivShakti? All we know about Indian Army's latest anti-infiltration attempt after Op Mahadev

The Indian Army on Wednesday (Jul 30) conducted Operation ShivShakti, killing two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch District under Operation ShivShakti. The joint operation was launched based on “synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs” by the Indian Army intelligence units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

The security forces engaged in gunfire after suspected movement was spotted by the troops along the fence in Poonch. The Army said that the operation is in progress.

The White Knight Corps, or the 16 Corps, of the Indian Army announced the successful operation in a statement on X. It is headquartered at Nagrota Cantonment, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army said that “swift action” and “accurate firepower” foiled the nefarious intentions of the terrorists who infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir. It added that three weapons have been recovered.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered,” the White Knight Corps said.

“Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress,” it added. Further details are awaited on the operation.

Earlier, the Indian Army posted on X that gunfire was exchanged after troops spotted two individuals in the Poonch area. “Contact with Terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of #Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” it said.

The latest operation comes two days after the Indian Army launched Operation Mahadev. During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Jul 29), Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the identities of the three terrorists killed in the operation. All three were members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were directly involved in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.