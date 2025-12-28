/What is Operation Aaghat carried out by Delhi Police? Over 900 arrests made ahead of New Year

New Year is just around the corner and security concerns are the highest when it comes to national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. It is even more important for the state machinery to tighten up security in the backdrop of the blast near Red Fort last month. So, keeping this in mind Delhi Police has started Operation Aaghat 3.0 and made several arrests.

The Delhi Police has so far apprehended 966 people and seized arms, drugs, illegal liquor, and vehicles under Operation Aaghat 3.0 during an official said on Saturday. The raid was largely focused in the South East Delhi.

285 accused were arrested under offences under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act, while others were arrested for criminal history and preventive measures to ensure safe celebrations during the New Year festivities.

The police said it targeted habitual offenders by detaining 116 listed as bad characters, while 10 were arrested in crimes involving property offenders and five auto-lifters during the operations.

The operation led to the recovery of 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives.

The police also seized illegal liquor and narcotics intended for circulation ahead of the New Year parties.

In a significant recovery exercise, police traced and recovered 310 mobile phones that had been reported stolen, snatched or lost. A parallel crackdown on vehicle theft gangs led to the seizure or recovery of 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler.

Editions of Aaghat

In Delhi Police's first edition of Operation Aaghat in September, cops arrested 70 people in southeast Delhi and seized firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor and stolen property. Also, Fourteen country-made pistols, 24 cartridges and 16 knives were recovered, according to the police.