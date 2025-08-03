In a major boost to its defence capabilities, India received the last of its 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from Spain. The transport aircraft with latest technology is set to replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the IAF. the aircraft is hailed for its versatility and efficiency in a range of military operations.

The last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft was received by Indian Ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior Indian Air Force officials at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville, according to the Indian mission, reported PTI.

"The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marks an important milestone in strengthening India's defence capabilities," it wrote on social media.

Features and Capabilities of Airbus C-295 Military Transport Aircraft

The aircraft has a load capacity of 5-10 tonne with contemporary technology

It is an efficient tactical transport aircraft having a flight endurance of up to 11 hours

It is set to replace the IAF’s ageing Avro fleet

India's deal with Airbus

In September 2021, India signed a contract with Airbus Defence & Space of Spain, for acquisition of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Under the deal agreed, the company is to deliver a total of 56 aircraft of which 16 has now been delivered by Air Bus, the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India.

For manufacturing these aircraft, TATA Aircraft Complex was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara, Gujarat, in October last year.

From manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft will be done at TASL.