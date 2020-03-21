What industrialists think of PM Modi's Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, advised citizens to practice social distancing and avoid hoarding. He urged them to observe a Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

Twitterati, including many celebrities, showed their support towards the initiative. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to show his support.

"I will be on my balcony with my family and we will applaud our unsung heroes without pause for the entire 5 minutes. One nation, One Voice," Mahindra wrote, tagging PM Modi.

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 9,000 people across the world.

Confirmed cases of the pandemic have risen to 241 in India, including the four who have died.