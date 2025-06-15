/What happens if a jet runs out of fuel mid-air? Know as British F-35 makes emergency landing in Kerala -WATCH

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) on Saturday after running low on fuel, the airport officials said.

The jet took off from an aircraft carrier stationed approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast. Later. as it landed at 9:28 safely at the Kerala airport, its refuelling was completed.

However, there’s something else that can also be done if a jet runs out of fuel mid-air. This F-35 made an emergency landing, but a viral video shows the jet can get refuelled mid-air.

Last year, a video went viral showing the process of refuelling a jet. The stunning showcasing of how this process is done sparked curiosity among netizens.

In the video, a jet plane is seen flying high in the sky, showing a spectacular process of how the refuelling is being done. As shown, a pipe comes out from the plane with a suction valve. After it gets closer to another aircraft, the two planes connect with another pipe, making it easy to share fuel while in the air.

The video was captioned, “This is how jets refuel in midair.”

This happened first time in 2021 when the US Navy refuelled a F/A-18 Super Hornet using the unnamed drone MQ-25 T1.

This marks a huge step up in aerial refuelling technology as we witness the advancement in technology.

Earlier today, as the jet sought permission from the airport authorities for an emergency landing, the authorities declared an emergency to ensure a safe landing for the jet.

“The jet is currently at the airport and the re-fuelling has been completed. It will be allowed to depart after requisite permission from the Indian authorities,” the official said.