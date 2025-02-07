A government employee in the Indian state of West Bengal reportedly went on a stabbing spree after his leave request was allegedly declined. The incident happened near Kolkata's Newtown area around 12:00pm on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Sarkar, is said to be a government employee posted at the Karigori Bhawan in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the victims were Joydev Chakraborty, Sheikh Shatabul, Shantanu Saha and Sartha Let.

As per local reports, he stabbed his colleagues over frustration due to the cancellation of leaves. Some reports also mentioned that he stabbed them as they "made jokes about his father". Sarkar was reportedly arrested by the Bidhan Nagar Police and an FIR was filed against him.

Reports citing police stated that all four persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital. Two, however, are in critical condition. He reportedly also injured one of his office security guards during the attack.

A video of Sarkar walking on city streets, holding a blood-stained knife in his hand, went viral on social media forums. In the video, the passersby can bee seen requesting him to drop the weapon.

'Sarkar had a cool head but...'

As quoted by Indian Express, sources in the Techno City police said that Amit Sarkar usually remains calm at the office and at home, but he could not control himself when fellow workers made fun of his father.

As quoted, a senior police officer said, "After the arrest, Sarkar said he had a cool head but his four colleagues joked about his father and thus he attacked them. We are verifying the cause of the incident."

"After a preliminary inquiry, we came to know Sarkar was angry as he had not gotten any leave for several days. Even when his mother was ill, he had appealed for leave but that request too was declined. We will question his higher officials," the official added as quoted.

(With inputs from agencies)