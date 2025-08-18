/West Bengal bomb blast: One killed near school, probe underway

A bomb blast outside Madhyamgram High School in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district claimed one life on Monday (August 18), the police said. The explosion happened in the Madhyamgram police station area and the injured person was rushed to Barasat Medical College and Hospital, but could not survive till then. Superintendent of Police of Barasat police district, Pratiksha Jharkhariya said that the further investigation is underway.



According to the police, the victim (Sachchidananda Mishra) was from another state (Uttar Pradesh). State Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh also visited the site and confirmed that the police are looking into the matter.

"He was injured and admitted to Barasat Medical College and Hospital. After a surgery, he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last this morning," a senior police officer of Barasat Police District said, according to Deccan Herald.

Forensic experts reached the spot and collected the important evidences, while a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the spot and had a check on the matter.



According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased was carrying a black bagpack, which exploded near the school.

"We have seized torn pieces of the bag. Some wire, two mobile phone numbers, and photocopies of two Aadhaar cards were also found. The mobile phone numbers were of his family members in Uttar Pradesh," the official said.



According to the police, the family members of the deceased said that he was working in a glass factory in Haryana and was not in touch with them for a while now.



"We are trying to find out whether he was a part of any gang that had planned to carry out any terror attack or not. We are investigating to find out the purpose of his visit to West Bengal. Forensic experts have taken the bag for chemical examination, and that will help us to ascertain the type of explosives that were in it," he told PTI.