Weather Update: Monsoon might arrive in Kerala in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

Indians are waiting for the rains crucial to the economy. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Kerala coast might receive a monsoon in 48 hours. The IMD forecast mentioned that the latest meteorological features related to the onset of the monsoon of Kerala depict a persistence of westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea. It also said that the westerly winds reached the tropospheric levels, and clouds are over the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and Kerala coasts. The onset of the southwest monsoon could delay the sowing of Kharif crops, especially paddy.

Regular rainfall is critical for India's agricultural economy, as 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relies on it. It is also crucial for rejuvenating water reservoirs important for drinking water apart from power generation across the country. Around 40 per cent of India's total food production depends on rain, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability. Monsoon Forecast & Warning Kerala, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka might witness light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds. According to the IMD forecast, there might be isolated or scattered activity over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next five days.

Manipur and Mizoram might witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 7. IMD has also predicted isolated heavy showers over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on June 10 and 11, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 11. On June 7, West Rajasthan might witness a Thundersquall of 50-60 km/h.

In June, most parts of India can expect 'below normal' rains during the four-month southwest monsoon season, ending in September.

Heatwave Warning According to the latest IMD forecast, Northwest India might see a two to four-degree Celsius rise in maximum temperature during the next five days. Central India might also witness a rise in maximum temperature. Heatwave conditions will continue in some regions of Bihar, West Bengal, east Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in the next five days. Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' Cyclone 'Biparjoy,' last recorded over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea, is expected to shift northwards. It may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The cyclone might impact the weather in the southwestern states of India. The winds might intensify to 100km/h in the areas adjoining to west-central and south Arabian Sea and the northern coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa.

