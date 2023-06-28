Weather Update: IMD issues warning alerts in Maharashtra; predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune & Thane

On Tuesday (June 27), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts in Maharashtra indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall. The IMD Mumbai said, "Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places."

Furthermore, the Met department also announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi, Times of India reported citing ANI inputs.

The department issues an orange alert for Thane, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

It also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, indicating caution regarding the weather conditions in these years.

The department was compelled to issue an alert in Ratnagiri and Raigad previously after several cities in Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall.

The alerts come as IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered."

Rainfall intensity in Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall earlier. Vehicular movements were closed in the Andheri Subway after the waterlogging problem emerged from the rain. This led to traffic at the Swami Vivekananda road.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai stated that the city recieved 104mm of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs recieved 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively. The department said, "Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during the next 405 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days."

Meanwhile, Mid-day reported that heavy rains lashed parts of Goa in the last 24 hours, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state till Thursday (June 29).

The weather agency also said that the clouds are present over the talukas of North Goa and South Goa and are slowly moving towards the east.

The IMD Goa said, "Moderate to Heavy spells of rain and winds gusting to around 40 to 50 kmph very likely at most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next 3-4 hours."

The department also forecasted squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa till July 1.

