/Weather system off Kerala-Karnataka coasts

According to the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), a low-pressure area has formed off India's southwest coast, over the Lakshadweep area, off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, as of Saturday, 18thOctober. It is expected to intensify into a depsression during the next 48hours.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas.It is associated with cloud formation, increased, humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. A depression is an intense low-pressure area that brins moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out along the Kerala-Karnataka coast, South Tamil Nadu coast until 20th October, Monday. Windspeeds in the region are likely to exceed 55-60kmph.

Further, the IMD has also forecast that the a low pressure area is likely to form over India's southeast coast next week, around 24thOctober. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify further.

It is on Thursday, 16thOctober that the IMD announced the start of Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity over India's Southeastern coastal region including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Southwestern regions such as South Interior Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe.

Active between June and September, the southwest monsoon brings in the vast majority of India's annual rainfall. Likewise, the Northeast monsoon brings rains across parts of southeastern coast of India, in the final three months of the year. Also known as the retreating monsoon, the Northeast monsoon is the second major rainfall season in India, and is crucial for large parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry.

The two are related in such a way that the Northeast monsoon occurs when the southwest monsoon withdrawal, and the wind direction reverses. The Northeast monsoon sets in around mid-October and goes on till mid-December.