/Weather system in Bay of Bengal to intensify, heavy-very heavy rainfall warning issued

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Low Pressure area off India's southeast coast has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area on Tuesday, 21stOctober. By Wednesday afternoon, it s expected to further intensify into a depression off the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, and is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the subsequent 24hours. Owing to this weather system, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for large parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and adjoining districts.



In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased, humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. A depression is an intense low-pressure area that brings moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds.

Already, locations in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district have recorded upto 17cms of rainfall over the last 24 hours, and 22 locations across the state have witnessed 7-11cms of rainfall.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The rainfall warning for several districts across Tamil Nadu spans from 21stOctober, Tuesday to 24thOctober, Friday. The most intense spells of rainfall are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the forecast indicates there could be

7-21cms or more rainfall during a 24-hour period in several districts.

Owing to the evolving weather system, fishermen have been advised to not venture out at sea through this week, as winds would be gusting at 55-70kmph along the Tamil Nadu coast and the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen who are out at sea have also been advised to return to shores.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low pressure area off India's southwest coast is likely to intensify into a depression by Wednesday. Owing to this, rough sea conditions and gusty winds are to prevail along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts, through this week. Fishermen in that region have also been advised not to venture out.

It is on Thursday, 16thOctober that the IMD announced the start of Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity over India's Southeastern coastal region including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Southwestern regions such as South Interior Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe.

Active between June and September, the southwest monsoon brings in the vast majority of India's annual rainfall. Likewise, the Northeast monsoon brings rains across parts of southeastern coast of India, in the final three months of the year. Also known as the retreating monsoon, the Northeast monsoon is the second major rainfall season in India, and is crucial for large parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry.

The two are related in such a way that the Northeast monsoon occurs when the southwest monsoon withdrawal, and the wind direction reverses. The Northeast monsoon sets in around mid-October and goes on till mid-December.