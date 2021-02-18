We are correcting historical mistake of neglecting: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has taken up various developmental projects to correct the historical mistakes of neglecting Assam.

"Prior to Independence, Assam enjoyed a high per-capita income but since 1947, its development was neglected. Correcting the historical mistake of neglecting Assam had begun with former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and now it has gained strength with the BJP government taking its development as a priority," he said.

The PM virtually launched the Rs 3,231-crore 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' project on Thursday, which includes the construction of inland water terminal at Jogighopa and tourist jetties at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanath ghat.

Modi said developing waterway connectivity under 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' will provide an alternative route to connect the northeast with other parts of India and neighbouring countries.

He laid the foundation of the country's longest river bridge of 19 km from Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, and the 8-km Jorhat- Majuli bridge.

The prime minister also laid the foundation of the Rs 350-crore North East Data Centre at Guwahati along with the e-portals PANI and CAR-D for ease of doing business.

"Many projects of roadways, waterways, airways, railways and several gas grids are either completed or under implementation," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the growth and progress in northeast got momentum during the governance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present "double engine" government has given further momentum to it.

Modi said that waterways would play an important role in connecting the northeastern region with South-east Asian countries.

According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the new projects worth a total of Rs 15,000 crore would make a sea change of connectivities and economy in Assam and other northeastern states and further strengthen the waterway connectivity with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Central Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Rameswar Teli, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)