/Water Metro in Patna? Union minister makes big promise ahead of Bihar election

Bihar Election: Ahead of the Bihar election, scheduled for later this year, the Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced that Patna is all set to get its first water metro on the Ganga River. He said that Bihar's capital is preparing for 16 jetties, 2 terminals, and a vessel manufacturing and repair centre for the metro services on water.

As per Money Control, speaking at a consultation meeting on inland water transport development across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Sonowal said, “The water metro system will connect both banks of the river and offer a clean, efficient and modern mobility solution for Patna. The National Inland Navigation Institute is being upgraded as a centre of excellence with new investment."

This came while the National Waterway 1 (NW-1), which stretches 1,390 km from Varanasi to Haldia, is at the centre of India’s inland waterway plans.

The minister said Bihar will see major development under this route.

Moreover, the state will also see:

Two cargo terminals in Patna

A vessel repair and manufacturing centre on the Ganga

16 community jetties in various districts

Kalu Ghat to be upgraded as a state-of-the-art waterway centre

Furthermore, a special task force will be created to examine the inland navigation and river-based commerce in the 12 Ganga districts of Bihar.

Sonowal also claimed that the BJP-led central government is closely working with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal to make NW-1 a successful project.