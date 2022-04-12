Watch: This Indian IT firm gifted BMW cars to employees for their loyalty

To show how much it cares about its employees, an Indian IT firm gifted BMW cars, each costing around US $130,000, to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company.

Five senior executives of global software-as-a-service company Kissflow Inc, which is headquartered in southern Chennai city, received BMW 530d on Friday.

The company appreciated them for assisting their boss in 'digging gold' and making the firm weather the COVID-19 storm that threatened the firm’s existence, as even some of the investors were doubtful of the firm’s success.

According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam, these five employees were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey, news agency PTI reported.

“There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were not sure whether this company will sustain and build a future. Today we are very happy that we have paid back the investors and now it has become a fully owned privately held company," he was quoted as saying.

Notably, not many were aware of the event on Friday, even those who received the cars were kept in the dark.

All the employees who were present at the event reportedly thought that they were being called in to discuss the future of the company.

"The cars are for these five who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left the organisation midway)," Sambandam said.

When asked if the other would be handsomely rewarded, Sambandam, owner of a BMW 6 Series vehicle said, "this is an inspiration to them. We want to motivate them (to perform much better). We take care of our employees much better".

"For example, there is no sick leave or casual leave here unlike other companies. It is just one leave for them. If they do not want to come and work, they can work from home. There is no attendance system like biometric system and all...we know our employees", he said.

(With inputs from agencies)