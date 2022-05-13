Watch | This Gujarati girl made Indian PM cry. read why?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional while speaking to an aspiring doctor and her visually challenged father at the Utkarsh Samaroh virtual event in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday.

Both of his daughters, according to their father, Ayub Patel, were beneficiaries of the government scheme and were able to study thanks to the scholarship money supplied by the government.

While talking with the sight impaired Ayub Patel, the Prime Minister inquired about his daughter's ambition. He stated that one of his daughters is in class 8, the other in class 12, and the third in class 1.

"The government will take care of the youngest one’s education till class 8. The other two also get a scholarship", he said.

He went on to say that his older daughter aspires to be a doctor in the future. When questioned, the daughter stated that she had always wanted to be a doctor due to her father's medical issues.

While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters"

"I have seen my father in trouble," the daughter replied, crying. She sat down because she couldn't control her tears.

When PM Modi saw the small child crying, he couldn't control his emotions and kept a tearful silence throughout the interview. He praised the young girl's bravery and sensitivity.

PM Modi told the girl, "Your kindness is your power."

Meanwhile, Patel told PM Modi about how his eyesight had been impaired while in Saudi Arabia.

"When I went to Saudi Arabia, I used some eye drops. Doctors claim there is no cure for glaucoma right now," he remarked.