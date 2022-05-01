Watch | SpiceJet flight hits severe turbulence; passengers injured

According to reports, a Boeing Spicejet plane hit severe turbulence during its flight which led to twelve passengers being injured.

The Mumbai-Durgapur SG -945 flight reportedly landed safely at Durgapur as the passengers were taken to hospital. The Spicejet spokesman said the passengers were provided "immediate medical assistance".

The passengers were hurt as the baggage reportedly fell from the holders as the plane was landing at Andal airport in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Reports claim a probe has been ordered into the incident. The air turbulence reportedly occurred due to bad weather.

In a statement, Spicejet said it regrets the unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)




