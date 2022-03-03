Watch | Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags from rocket, but keeps India's Tricolour

On a space rocket, a video showing Russia covering the flags of the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom while leaving the Indian flag intact has gone viral.

Russia has been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan for its invasion of Ukraine.

"The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful," Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS' chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted.

Стартовики на Байконуре решили, что без флагов некоторых стран наша ракета будет краше выглядеть. pic.twitter.com/jG1ohimNuX — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 2, 2022 ×

Also new sanctions have been imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine by countries all around the world.

On Saturday, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada prohibited some Russian banks from using SWIFT, a high-security network that connects 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries.

Following Moscow's moves, Germany suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline earlier this week.



Over the weekend, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan all issued new injunctions against Moscow, condemning the military incursion that occurred in the previous 24 hours.



(With inputs from agencies)