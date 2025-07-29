/Watch: Rahul Gandhi's embarrassing slip of tongue amid Lok Sabha speech

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday slammed the central government over its handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. However, amid his impassionedspeech, he had an embarrassing slip of the tongue.

"When they arrived, they suddenly realized that they were not 'fu***ng'...fighting Pakistan...," Rahul Gandhi said. The video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, witnessed a war of words between the opposition and the government.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress has found a new excuse to oppose the military. He said opposing India's armed forces has been an old habit of the party.

Referring to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-based terrorist bases in May, PM Modi, sarcastically, said several people in India had been crying along with terrorists.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying, and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic--"Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," the Prime Minister said.

Reacting to PM's speech, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, pointed out that Modi failed to mention China, which had helped Pakistan with weapons and surveillance during the latter's four-day-long conflict with India in May.

Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi for not refuting US President Donald Trump's oft-repeated claim that he had played a pivotal role in brokering a peace understanding between India and Pakistan.