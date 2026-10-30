/Watch: Rafale Marine makes maiden landing on INS Vikrant, moves closer to induction

The Indian Navy’s Rafale Marine fighter jet has successfully landed on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on its first attempt during ongoing trials off Goa. The landing took place on October 29 and marks an early step towards operationalising the aircraft for naval operations.

The Navy shared a video of the landing on its official X handle on Friday, confirming the successful trial.

"A Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landed onboard the Indian Navy's indigenous Aircraft Carrier #INSVikrant on its maiden attempt on 29 Oct 26. The ongoing trials mark the first steps towards operationalisation of the aircraft in the Indian Navy," the Navy said.

Trials to prepare Rafale Marine for carrier operations

The trials are being conducted in Goa to assess the modifications needed for the Rafale Marine to operate from INS Vikrant, defence officials said earlier.

The Indian Navy has signed an agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for around Rs 63,000 crore. The deal, signed on April 28, 2025, covers 22 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

The agreement also includes pilot training, flight simulators, weapons, equipment and long-term maintenance support. It provides for the transfer of technology to integrate indigenous weapons into the aircraft, in line with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Rafale Marine to strengthen India's carrier fleet

Built by French company Dassault Aviation, the Rafale Marine is designed to operate from aircraft carriers and is already used by the French Navy.

India currently operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The new aircraft are expected to operate from both carriers and undertake missions such as air defence, maritime strikes, reconnaissance and attacks on targets on land.