Watch: PM Modi showers petals on workers who constructed Ram Mandir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the completion of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in India's temple city of Ayodhya, showered flower petals on 'shramiks' (workers) who carried out the temple's construction. Flowers were also sprinkled by the prime minister on the idol of Jatayu which is present in the premises of Ram Temple. He further offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

Indian PM Modi, while speaking to the dignitaries who were invited to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, said that the moment of Ram Lalla idol's unveiling is an occasion not just of triumph but also of humility.

PM calls consecration ceremony a 'moment of celebration'

"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," Modi said. VIDEO | PM Modi showers petals on 'shramiks' (workers) who were involved in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/jsgSWOqJES — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024 × The prime minister said that the temple's construction is a symbol of harmony, patience, peace, and integration in the country.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," the prime minister added.

The prime minister unveiled Ram Lalla idol at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony after priests carried out hour-long rituals. PM Modi also performed multiple rituals at the temple and the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony took place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta'. After the rituals ended, PM Modi prostrated himself infront of the idol, which was the depiction of child Ram.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi performs aarti in front of Ram Lalla's idol The prime minister walked into the temple premises carrying a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) which was kept on a red folded dupatta. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present inside the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony.