/WATCH | PM Modi's morning routine with cows and peacocks before I-Day speech goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 16) shared a glimpse of his morning routine from the day before, recalling the moments he spent feeding cows and peacocks before leaving for the Red Fort to deliver his Independence Day address. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on August 16, PM Modi revealed that feeding the animals is part of his daily routine. He also said that the cows and peacocks appeared to realise that he was leaving early and came to meet him before his departure.

“Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort. Special, as always!” The short video showed PM Modi dressed for the Independence Day ceremony, wearing a deep red traditional headgear decorated with intricate white and yellow patterns. He was seen offering leaves to cows and grains to peacocks before heading to the iconic Red Fort.

PM Modi's traditional Independence Day attire

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Continuing his long-standing tradition of wearing distinctive traditional headgear on Independence Day, PM Modi appeared in a vibrant Bandhani-style safa. The colourful tie-and-dye headgear complemented his off-white kurta-pyjama and brown sleeveless jacket. The traditional safa featured a long tail, or palla, flowing over his shoulder and highlighted India's rich indigenous textile heritage. The striking red headgear added a distinctive touch to his Independence Day appearance.

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Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech

PM Modi's Independence Day address this year lasted 75 minutes, making it his shortest Independence Day speech in four years. This came after his record 103-minute address, which remains his longest Independence Day speech. Since the NDA-led government came to power in 2014, PM Modi has delivered 13 Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort. During this year's address, the Prime Minister spoke about several key issues, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, Naxalism, MSMEs, the gig economy, higher education and coaching classes.

He also made several references to Gen Z, announcing youth-focused initiatives related to AI skills and free online coaching. He further urged young people to support their families in the Census process. Addressing the pressure of coaching classes on families, PM Modi said, “Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams. Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family,” PM Modi said during 15 August address.