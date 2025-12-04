/WATCH: PM Modi-Putin's bromance as they carpooled to Indian PM's residence

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Indian on Thursday (Dec 4) for a state visit. He will be staying in India for 30 hours, as per the official schedule. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Russian president at the Palam Airport, and the duo carpooled to reach the official residence of PM Modi.

This was the second time the duo was seen sharing the same car. Last time, in September, Putin had offered a ride to PM Modi in his official car during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Details of the car

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the clips shared online, PM Modi and Putin travelled in a Toyota Alphard, 4th generation. The car is often used as a VIP limo van and is preferred for government delegations and secure movement.

During G20 (2023), India officially deployed over 100 Toyota Vellfires for delegates, reported widely by major outlets. This made it a default “VIP MPV” for protocol movements.

Where will Modi-Putin meeting take place?

Putin and PM Modi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, a 97-year-old architectural landmark whose role in the country’s statecraft has only grown with time.

In a few hours after being landed, as per the official schedule, Putin will be hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner. On Friday morning, the two leaders will assemble at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks before issuing press statements around 1:50 pm.