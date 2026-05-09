/Watch: PM Modi bows before massive crowd as BJP forms 1st Bengal government

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 9) bowed before the “jana shakti” of West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first-ever government in the state since Independence, after a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The BJP secured a historic mandate by winning 207 seats, marking a major political shift in West Bengal, which has long been dominated by regional and Left parties.

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PM Modi arrived in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government and greeted the large gathering at the venue by bowing from the stage. The Prime Minister later shared a video on Instagram showing him acknowledging and bowing to the crowd gathered for the swearing-in ceremony.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal during a grand ceremony held in Kolkata. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.