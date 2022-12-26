Watch: Paragliding gone wrong! South Korean man falls to death in Gujarat after paraglider fails to open

A South Korean man died in Gujarat , Sunday evening after falling from a height of fifty feet during paragliding. PTI reported that the accident happened at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. The report added that the man crash-landed on the ground as his paraglider failed to open. The incident took place at 5:30 PM local time. The man, aged 50, was rushed to a local hospital in a semi-conscious state, where doctors later declared him dead. The police have informed the Korean embassy about the incident, and the process is underway to send the man’s mortal remains to South Korea.

Videos surface on the Internet

Some unverified videos related to the incident have emerged on social media, where the man can be seen losing control in mid-air. In another video, the man’s body can be seen lying in an unconscious state, surrounded by locals.

How did the South Korean man die?

The man died reportedly during paragliding after the paraglider failed to open. The police said after the incident that the canopy failed to open properly, causing the accident. Doctors said that the man also suffered cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling. The police have registered a case of accidental death at Kadi police station and the victim’s friends in Vadodara have been informed about the incident.

Why was the South Korean man visiting Gujarat?

According to Kadi police station inspector Nikunj Patel, the man was accompanied by a Korean friend who was visiting an acquaintance in Vadodara. Patel was quoted by PTI as saying, "The man was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding."

(With inputs from agencies)