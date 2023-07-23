Watch| NDRF rescues 3-year-old kid who fell into 40-feet borewell in Bihar after 5 hours of operation

A three-year-old kid, who fell into a 40-feet borewell on Sunday, was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team after five hours of extensive operation. As per the reports, the boy's health is in stable condition and has been taken to the hospital.

"The child is fine and has been rescued. He has been sent to the hospital. It took us around 5 hours to rescue him, Ranjeet Kumar," NDRF officer, Nalanda, Bihar told ANI.

The incident took place in Kul village situated in Bihar's Nalanda. As per news agency ANI, the officials said that the child has been identified as Shivam Kumar.

According to the details, a farmer had made the borewell but did not close it. Shivam, while playing with the kids, fell into the borewell. The rescue operation began when the other kids informed the three-year-old's parents.

Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda, was assisting the rescue operation.

While speaking with news agency ANI, Maurya said, "This borewell was made by the farmer for boring. But boring didn't succeed here, so they started boring in another place and this borewell was not closed".

"We received information that a child fell into a borewell. We are trying our best to rescue the child. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice," Silwa Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal told ANI.

JCB machines were deployed on the spot where the incident took place in order to supply oxygen to the victim and help get him out of the bore.

According to the reports, Police Station In-charge Dinesh Kumar Singh said that many officials were informed and that the senior authorities in Parsottam reached the spot where the incident took place.

(With inputs from agencies)



