Watch: 'Kem chho': WHO chief Tedros impresses by speaking Gujarati on India visit

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday visited Gujarat and greeted the local public in Gujarati in the presence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tedros said "Namaskar" and then added "Kem chho... (how are you)" as he impressed the crowd gathered to witness the foundation ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The WHO chief had landed in Gujarat on Monday on a three-day visit.

PM Modi along with the WHO chief and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth had attended the ground-breaking ceremony at Jamnagar.

"The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India`s contribution and potential in this field. WHO, via this Centre of traditional medicine, has done a new partnership with India," PM Modi said during the ceremony.

"About five decades ago, Jamnagar established the world's first Ayurveda based University. It is named the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda. Jamnagar`s contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine," India's prime minister added.

Tedros along with PM Modi will be inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

