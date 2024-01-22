WATCH | Multiple buildings collapse in Puducherry's Attupatti due to drainage work

Multiple buildings collapsed in Puducherry's Attupatti on Monday (Jan 22) due to the digging of a ditch as a part of drainage work in the area.

The bystanders who were present in the vicinity of the area where the incident took place, immediately ran in the opposite direction and escaped unhurt. #WATCH | Houses in the Attupatti area of Puducherry collapsed due to the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work pic.twitter.com/9nIn4AjU3w — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 ×

In a similar incident in Chennai, a grinder that was being erected at a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) construction site in Chennai, slipped and fell on the ground.

This mishap occurred during the construction of an additional MRTS line between St Thomas Mount and Velachery near Adambakkam. No one was hurt in the incident.

Four-storied building collapses in Shimla

On Saturday (Jan 20), a four-storied building along with its attic collapsed in Shimla's Dhami area.

WATCH | Japan Earthquake: Home collapses on car as Earthquake jolts Japan ×

The incident took place at around 12 pm which further led to traffic disruptions.

However, the residents were evacuated in advance and no injuries were reported.

The building collapse partially damaged the road leading to the Government Degree College at Dhami, which affected the traffic movement in the area.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Rural) Nishant said that the incident took place due to excavation work in the hilly area above this house.